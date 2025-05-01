Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 12,381 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in NICE by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

NICE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $229.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

