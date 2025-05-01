Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 16,838 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Read Our Latest Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.