Northland Capmk Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

