Q3 Earnings Forecast for Penumbra Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

NYSE PEN opened at $296.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 872.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day moving average of $256.16. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,341.14. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,856,255.83. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,446 shares of company stock valued at $39,543,953. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

