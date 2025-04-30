Q3 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Cut by Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $93,810,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after buying an additional 279,361 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,736,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,332,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

