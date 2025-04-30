Q2 Earnings Estimate for BWB Issued By DA Davidson

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.