Shattuck Labs (STTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 1,156.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STTK shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

