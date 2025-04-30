Shattuck Labs (STTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 1,156.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. On average, analysts expect Shattuck Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shattuck Labs Stock Performance
Shares of STTK opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on STTK
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.