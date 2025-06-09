Barton Wade Demosky Sells 1,000 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.
Barton Wade Demosky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.1%
BBD.B opened at C$100.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$71.79 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.64.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
