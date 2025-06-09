Barton Wade Demosky Sells 1,000 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.00, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

Barton Wade Demosky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 1.1%

BBD.B opened at C$100.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$71.79 and a 12 month high of C$113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.