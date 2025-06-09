Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Sells $100,716.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $100,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,082.08. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 7th, Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $97,418.75.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $139,809.20.

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $40.98 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $399,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,948,000 after acquiring an additional 968,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,621,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,455,000 after acquiring an additional 665,543 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,283,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 581,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

