Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,516 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $144.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.10.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

