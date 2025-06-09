LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 1,003 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

