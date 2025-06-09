Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,097,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 1,045,305 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,914,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.76 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

