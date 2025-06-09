Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,081 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FOUR opened at $94.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

