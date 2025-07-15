Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $250.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This trade represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $236.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average is $236.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

