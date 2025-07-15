Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $129.00

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of SLAB opened at $139.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,856. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,560,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

