Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Health In Tech to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Health In Tech Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ HIT opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. Health In Tech has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.59.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health In Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health In Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

