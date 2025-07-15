Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTMX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTMX

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:VTMX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 442,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.