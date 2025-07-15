RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

RXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered RxSight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 646,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RxSight by 3,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 492,574 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth $14,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RxSight by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,258,000 after purchasing an additional 413,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in RxSight by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 381,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

