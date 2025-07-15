Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Down 4.6%

ARHS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 185.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.