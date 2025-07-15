FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $45.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Fleshood bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,529. This trade represents a 4,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

