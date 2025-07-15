GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get GH Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHRS

Institutional Trading of GH Research

GH Research Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHRS opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.96. GH Research has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.42. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.