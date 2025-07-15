Analysts Set Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Target Price at $98.20

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 63,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 114.46% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

