Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chagee in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.50 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Chagee in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chagee in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chagee in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Chagee Stock Performance

Shares of Chagee stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Chagee has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.53 million during the quarter.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

