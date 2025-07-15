Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $515.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 210.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $373.27 on Thursday. Gartner has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.94 and its 200-day moving average is $451.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

