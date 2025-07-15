Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $71.63 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

