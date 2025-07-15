Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.45.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 568.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
