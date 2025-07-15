Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LXRX

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.16% and a negative net margin of 568.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.