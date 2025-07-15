Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genelux has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Genelux Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. Genelux has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.34.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genelux will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

