Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after acquiring an additional 380,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

