Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Electrovaya Stock Down 1.3%

ELVA stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

About Electrovaya

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Electrovaya by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

