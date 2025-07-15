Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

