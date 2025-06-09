Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,526 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ING Groep by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. ING Groep has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

