Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,318 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $4.21 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

