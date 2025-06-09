Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,129 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $208.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

