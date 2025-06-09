4,437 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

