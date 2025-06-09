Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $223.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

