Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,439 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,103,000. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,517,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,358,000 after buying an additional 3,370,974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after buying an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,587,000 after buying an additional 2,065,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,229.10. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.