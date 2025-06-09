LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

