Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $324.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $324.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total value of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at $299,067.92. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total value of $760,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,166.29. This represents a 70.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,405 shares of company stock worth $1,640,796. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

