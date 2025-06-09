Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 25,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 222,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.