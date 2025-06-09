Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 518 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lancaster Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $105.67 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

