Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $67.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

