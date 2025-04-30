OneSpan (OSPN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter.
OneSpan Stock Performance
OneSpan stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Read More
