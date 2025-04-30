REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIPI stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $262.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $56.15.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $13.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF ( NASDAQ:AIPI Free Report ) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

