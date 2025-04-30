Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.76 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.09.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

