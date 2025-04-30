GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 126.94%.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

