Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.75.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

