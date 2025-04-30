Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
MHO opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,674,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
