Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.94. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MHO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $176.18.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,779,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,674,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.