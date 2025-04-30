Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Q2 Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $81.50 on Monday. Graco has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Graco by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.