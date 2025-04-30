National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kraken Robotics FY2025 Earnings

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNG. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.69 million, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.15.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

