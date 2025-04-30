Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for TXN Earnings

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.11. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

